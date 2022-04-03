Gravity Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,781.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00049830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.22 or 0.07529095 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,524.93 or 1.00219804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00054174 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

