GravityCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (GXX) traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 3rd. GravityCoin has a market cap of $6,714.13 and approximately $4.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 51% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.86 or 0.07587104 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,953.82 or 1.00077561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,310,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

