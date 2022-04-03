Great Diamond Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Apple by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.