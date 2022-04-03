Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,187 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $194,012,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE:VZ opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.