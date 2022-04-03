Gulden Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $2,971.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00273340 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012923 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001416 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,720,551 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

