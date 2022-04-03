Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Hits $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $2.74 million and $36,586.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00039098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 358,431,887 coins. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance . The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

