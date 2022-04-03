Handshake (HNS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $268,173.00

Handshake (HNS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Handshake has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $78.17 million and $268,173.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,672.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,511.59 or 0.07523822 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00272931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.38 or 0.00806410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00099899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012835 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.00462132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.88 or 0.00378976 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 479,288,781 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

