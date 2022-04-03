Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 35.7% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.72 or 0.00014413 BTC on major exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $158.23 million and $3.53 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 35.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,612.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.79 or 0.07579111 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.84 or 0.00276406 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00811645 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00100633 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012901 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.68 or 0.00467008 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.58 or 0.00387415 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,551,736 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.