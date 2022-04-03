Head-To-Head Comparison: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) and Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Track Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31% Track Group 4.55% 360.55% 18.53%

9.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Track Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AmpliTech Group and Track Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmpliTech Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 223.62%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Track Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Track Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 8.39 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Track Group $39.66 million 0.44 $3.44 million $0.14 10.71

Track Group has higher revenue and earnings than AmpliTech Group.

Summary

Track Group beats AmpliTech Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

Amplitech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhance output power and gain in transceiver chains. It also provides specialty microwave block downconverters used as a test device on satellite access point antennas; specialty microwave 1:2 Tx protection switch panels that is used in satellite communication earth stations; desktop/benchtop and compact wideband power amplifiers; and waveguide to coaxial adapters for SATCOM and satellite internet gateway systems. In addition, the company offers cryogenic amplifiers for quantum computing, medical, RF imaging, research and development, space communications, accelerators, radiometry, and telephony applications; and cryogenic and non-cryogenic 4g/5g small cell subsystems for high-speed networks and airline Wi-Fi systems. Further, it provides custom assembly designs and non-recurring engineering services on a project-by-project basis. The company serves aerospace, government, defense, commercial satellite, and wireless industries through sales representatives and distributors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. Amplitech Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Bohemia, New York.

About Track Group (Get Rating)

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. Its products and services include a full-range of one-piece global positioning system (GPS) tracking devices, a device-agnostic operating system, a portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

