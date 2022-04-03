Head to Head Comparison: Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) vs. Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) and Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Vacasa alerts:

This table compares Vacasa and Frontdoor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vacasa $889.06 million 3.96 -$142.03 million N/A N/A Frontdoor $1.60 billion 1.55 $128.00 million $1.50 20.20

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than Vacasa.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vacasa and Frontdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vacasa 0 3 5 0 2.63 Frontdoor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vacasa currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.15%. Frontdoor has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.01%. Given Vacasa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vacasa is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Vacasa and Frontdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vacasa N/A N/A -2.70% Frontdoor 7.99% 3,066.67% 13.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.1% of Vacasa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontdoor beats Vacasa on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vacasa (Get Rating)

Vacasa, Inc. operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Frontdoor (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers ProConnect on-demand home services business and Streem, a technology platform that uses augmented reality, computer vision, and machine learning that helps home service professionals quickly and accurately diagnose breakdowns and complete repairs. The company serves homeowners under the American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark Home Warranty, OneGuard, Frontdoor, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Vacasa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vacasa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.