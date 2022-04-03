Head-To-Head Contrast: Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) versus Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kronos Bio and Roche’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.75) -2.67 Roche $68.72 billion 5.02 $15.24 billion N/A N/A

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kronos Bio and Roche, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kronos Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Roche 0 5 6 0 2.55

Kronos Bio currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 348.98%. Roche has a consensus target price of $208.21, indicating a potential upside of 312.38%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Roche.

Profitability

This table compares Kronos Bio and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kronos Bio N/A -37.45% -33.60% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Kronos Bio (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Roche (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. It has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; and a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

