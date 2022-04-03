Head-To-Head Contrast: T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) & UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT)

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) and UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

14.0% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.3% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for T2 Biosystems and UFP Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T2 Biosystems 0 0 3 0 3.00 UFP Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

T2 Biosystems currently has a consensus target price of $1.73, suggesting a potential upside of 233.14%. UFP Technologies has a consensus target price of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.98%. Given T2 Biosystems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares T2 Biosystems and UFP Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T2 Biosystems -175.50% -1,278.55% -70.46% UFP Technologies 7.70% 8.56% 6.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T2 Biosystems and UFP Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T2 Biosystems $28.06 million 3.17 -$49.24 million ($0.30) -1.73 UFP Technologies $206.32 million 2.47 $15.89 million $2.09 32.30

UFP Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UFP Technologies beats T2 Biosystems on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (Get Rating)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel. The company was founded by Michael J. Cima, Robert S. Langer Jr., Tyler Jacks, Lee Josephson, W. David Lee, and Ralph Weissleder on April 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging. The company also provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, consumer, electronics, and industrial markets, which are applied in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, athletic padding, environmentally protective packaging, air filtration, abrasive nail files, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force, as well as independent manufacturer representatives. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.