Head to Head Contrast: TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) vs. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) and TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Skillz alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Skillz and TaskUs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50 TaskUs 0 0 9 0 3.00

Skillz presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 186.20%. TaskUs has a consensus price target of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Skillz’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Skillz is more favorable than TaskUs.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Skillz and TaskUs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $384.09 million 3.17 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -6.60 TaskUs $760.70 million 5.05 -$58.70 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than Skillz.

Profitability

This table compares Skillz and TaskUs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26% TaskUs N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Skillz shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of TaskUs shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TaskUs beats Skillz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)

TaskUs, Inc. provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also offers content security services, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated content for various proposals (removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content); and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, and transcription services for training and tuning AI algorithms through the process of machine learning. Its clients include online or app-based businesses transforming industries, such as ride-sharing, e-commerce, food and grocery delivery, streaming media, and online digital marketplaces. TaskUs, Inc. was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.