Head to Head Survey: Envista (NYSE:NVST) versus ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) and ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Envista and ZimVie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envista 12.57% 8.96% 5.40% ZimVie N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envista and ZimVie, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envista 0 1 3 0 2.75 ZimVie 1 1 0 0 1.50

Envista currently has a consensus price target of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.55%. Given Envista’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Envista is more favorable than ZimVie.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Envista and ZimVie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envista $2.51 billion 3.10 $340.50 million $1.92 25.05 ZimVie $912.40 million 0.69 -$179.10 million N/A N/A

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

Summary

Envista beats ZimVie on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Kerr, Metrex, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

ZimVie Company Profile

ZimVie Inc. involved in the Dental and Spine markets which develops, manufactures and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat Spine pathologies and support Dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures. ZimVie Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

