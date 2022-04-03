HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (HB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 2% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market cap of $49,190.69 and $143.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

