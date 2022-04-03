Hedera Hashgraph Price Reaches $0.36 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.00 or 0.00210444 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001036 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00035783 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00423456 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00058395 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

