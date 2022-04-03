Hegic Market Cap Reaches $31.72 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $31.72 million and $8.39 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hegic Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

