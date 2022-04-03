Helix (HLIX) Price Up 101.7% Over Last Week

Helix (HLIX) traded up 96.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Helix has a market cap of $67,839.30 and $19.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 101.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00018661 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 73% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (CRYPTO:HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.