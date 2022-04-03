Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

