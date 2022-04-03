Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 11,903 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,320,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $951,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

OGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Shares of NYSE OGN opened at $35.15 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

