Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 1,242 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in QUALCOMM by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,361,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $562,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,821 shares during the period. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala
sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00.
. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $146.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
