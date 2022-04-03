Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 886 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.69 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

