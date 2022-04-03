Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 784 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 65,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $246.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. The firm has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $304.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.26.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $69,071.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,695. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

