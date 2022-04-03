Heritage Investors Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 64.0% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $348.01 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $322.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

