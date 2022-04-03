Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honda Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

