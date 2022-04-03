Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.94 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.
OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.
About Organon & Co. (Get Rating)
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.