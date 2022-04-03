Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $1.94 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 135,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 70.8% during the third quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 39,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,126,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,508,000 after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

OGN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.56.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

