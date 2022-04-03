Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $3.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.08 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

