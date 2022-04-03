Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $7.22 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $307.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $310.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

