Heritage Investors Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTVA opened at $58.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $59.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.23.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

