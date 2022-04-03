Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 2,500 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,209,000 after acquiring an additional 318,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $109.02 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $100.58 and a 52 week high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

