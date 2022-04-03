Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $548.69 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.74 billion, a PE ratio of 481.31, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total value of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,086 shares of company stock valued at $23,645,860. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

