Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $221,916,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in América Móvil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 214,425 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 6.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Profile (Get Rating)

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

