Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $416.32 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.81 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $404.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $415.07.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

