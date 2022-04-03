Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 4,928 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.45.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

About Mondelez International (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.