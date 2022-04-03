Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 533 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 23,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $259.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

