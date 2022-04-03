Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 839 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 84.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $52,845.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $203,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,012,956 shares of company stock worth $205,952,245 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $218.77 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $156.87 and a 12 month high of $218.91. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.73% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hershey from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hershey from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.73.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

