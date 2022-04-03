Heritage Investors Management Corp Takes $1.49 Million Position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Vimeo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $140,572,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $43,716,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $35,604,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $23,144,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter worth $1,442,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VMEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vimeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vimeo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

VMEO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -36.39.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

