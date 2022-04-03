Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Hexcel worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 157,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

Hexcel stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 315.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

