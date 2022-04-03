High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $508,195.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and approximately $508,195.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00056424 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

