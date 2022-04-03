HollyGold Market Cap Hits $1.07 Million (HGOLD)

HollyGold (HGOLD) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, HollyGold has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One HollyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $57,278.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00049828 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.68 or 0.07491884 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.44 or 0.99752581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s genesis date was May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

