Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) to report $161.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $160.60 million and the highest is $161.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted sales of $193.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $840.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.30 million to $841.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $950.40 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $951.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 265,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,499 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 26.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,434,000 after acquiring an additional 59,508 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

