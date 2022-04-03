Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

Honest (HNST) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Honest has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $521,162.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Honest has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00049975 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.78 or 0.07555690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,400.87 or 0.99975028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048494 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.