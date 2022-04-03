HOPR Price Hits $0.17 (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, HOPR has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a market cap of $28.53 million and $688,378.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

