Hot Cross Market Capitalization Tops $21.58 Million (HOTCROSS)

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Hot Cross has a market capitalization of $21.58 million and approximately $63.67 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hot Cross has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Hot Cross coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hot Cross alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

About Hot Cross

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Hot Cross Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hot Cross directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hot Cross should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hot Cross using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hot Cross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hot Cross and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.