Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 174.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of HUBG opened at $70.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

