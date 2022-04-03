Hush (HUSH) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,684.00

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $3,684.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hush has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.13 or 0.00383374 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00090850 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00106301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

