Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $50,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 26.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Maximus by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMS opened at $74.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.40. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

