Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 20,800 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC opened at $82.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.76 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

