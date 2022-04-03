Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,800 Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Square by 0.7% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in Square by 4.2% during the third quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $133.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.03 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.72 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,515 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Square from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.16.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

