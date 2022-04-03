Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tenneco worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 117,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $18.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 2.09. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

